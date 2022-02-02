Number of COVID-19 cases decreasing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases has been decreasing in Atyrau region. In the past day the region reported 145 COVID-19 cases, three times less than a week ago, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau region healthcare department, 145 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the region in the past day. Of 145, 90 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city of Atyrau.

Of these, 72 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 562 people made fully recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

5,664 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, while 244 residents of Atyrau region are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.