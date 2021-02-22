Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 cases decreases 4fold at Tengiz oilfield

    22 February 2021, 09:31

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Number of COVID-19 patients has decreased fourfold from 800 to 200 at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the past 24 hours, 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Of 33, 14 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in Atyrau city. 15 new COVID-19 cases were detected at the Tengiz oilfield. Of 33, 8 patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection. currently, 115 patients are treated for the novel coronavirus at home. 70 patients are staying at the regional infectious hospital, whereas 19 more – at the district infectious facilities. 215 are being monitored or treated at the infectious facilities at the Tengiz oilfield.

    42 people have made full recoveries in Atyrau region in the past day. The region was moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    It bears to remind that number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from 800 to 200 since late January 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region
