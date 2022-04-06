Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 cases across globe exceeds 490 million — WHO

    6 April 2022, 15:45

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 490 million and the number of fatalities has surpassed 6.15 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, TASS reports.

    As of 21:46 Moscow time on April 5, as many as 490,853,129 novel coronavirus cases and 6,155,344 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 872,868 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 16,079.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The threshold of 450 million cases was crossed on March 10, of 400 million - on February 10, of 350 million - on January 25, of 300 million - on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, 2021, of 200 million - on August 5, 2021.

    The biggest cumulative number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (79,426,860), followed by India (43,029,839), Brazil (29,999,437), France (25,259,737) and the United Kingdom (21,849,074). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (974,431) as well, followed by Brazil (660,147), India (521,416), Russia (370,311) and Mexico (323,223).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
