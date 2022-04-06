Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of COVID-19 cases across globe exceeds 490 million — WHO

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2022, 15:45
Number of COVID-19 cases across globe exceeds 490 million — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 490 million and the number of fatalities has surpassed 6.15 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, TASS reports.

As of 21:46 Moscow time on April 5, as many as 490,853,129 novel coronavirus cases and 6,155,344 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 872,868 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 16,079.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The threshold of 450 million cases was crossed on March 10, of 400 million - on February 10, of 350 million - on January 25, of 300 million - on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, 2021, of 200 million - on August 5, 2021.

The biggest cumulative number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (79,426,860), followed by India (43,029,839), Brazil (29,999,437), France (25,259,737) and the United Kingdom (21,849,074). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (974,431) as well, followed by Brazil (660,147), India (521,416), Russia (370,311) and Mexico (323,223).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year