Number of coronavirus patients decreases in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department told about the coronavirus situation in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

520 new coronavirus cases (local) were detected in the city as of May 17. 455 of them have disease symptoms. 419 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 209 were admitted. 2,917 are staying at COVID-19 hospitals, including 97 children. 197 of them are taken to the intensive care units, 30 are on life support.

3,269 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the last 24 hours. As of May 18 some 273,947 got the vaccine. 30,491 of them are people aged 60 and older. 2,991 were administered QazVac vaccine. 3,959 received China’s Sinopharm.

As of today there are 214 vaccination rooms in the city.



