Number of coronavirus infections worldwide drops in August — TASS’ calculations

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide increased by 25 mln in August which is approximately 5 mln less than the July figures and the COVID-19 incidence has reduced for the first time since May, according to TASS’ calculations.

The majority of new infections have been detected in Asian countries while in Europe the spread rate has plummeted, TASS reports.

Despite this decrease, the mortality has sharply soared. About 90,000 people died in August which is approximately 40% more than in the previous month and corresponds to the March figures.

Increased incidence

The highest spread rates have been recorded in Japan. Over August, more than 6 mln new cases have been detected there. In the second half of the month, the country documented over 250,000 daily infections which is 2.5 times more than the peak figures of the previous wave becoming the country’s new record high during the entire pandemic.

South Korea where more than 3.6 mln coronavirus infections were registered in August is in second place. In the middle of the month, the figures surpassed 180,000 new cases, however, by the end of the summer, they dropped by half.

Additionally, in August, a serious increase was documented in Russia. The incidence there has risen to the levels of early spring. In the last days of August, Russia was detecting about 50,000 daily infections.

Decreased incidence

In the majority of European countries, the peak of the coronavirus incidence was in July with the number of infections sharply dropping in August. Thus, in France, the incidence reduced ten times with about 18,000 new infections recorded at the end of August, in Italy, it dropped five times with up to 20,000 daily infections while in Germany, where over 30,000 infections are being detected daily, the figures dropped four times.

Increased mortality

The US is still in the lead in terms of fatalities. Over August, about 15,000 people have died there which is almost 2,000 more than in the previous month.

Japan is second with about 7,500 recorded fatalities. About 15,000 people have died there during August which is five times more than in July.

Brazil, where about 5,000 people have died which is 30% less than the month before, is in third place.

Фото:tass.com

