Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan

    6 May 2020, 13:41

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - The number of people infected with coronavirus has been recently growing in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

    Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Trend reports.

    «However, we have not been surprised,» head of the department added. «It was known in advance that softening of the quarantine regime contributes to an increase in the number of infected.»

    «The main method of preventing new infections is to comply with the quarantine rules,» head of the department said. «Unfortunately, 76 new cases of infection have been revealed today. Meanwhile, 28 people recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. Twenty-six people have died so far, 526 people are undergoing medical treatment. The health condition of 21 of them is severe.»

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Azerbaijan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry