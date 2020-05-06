Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 May 2020, 13:41
Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The number of people infected with coronavirus has been recently growing in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Trend reports.

«However, we have not been surprised,» head of the department added. «It was known in advance that softening of the quarantine regime contributes to an increase in the number of infected.»

«The main method of preventing new infections is to comply with the quarantine rules,» head of the department said. «Unfortunately, 76 new cases of infection have been revealed today. Meanwhile, 28 people recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. Twenty-six people have died so far, 526 people are undergoing medical treatment. The health condition of 21 of them is severe.»


Coronavirus   Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region