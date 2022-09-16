Number of charity organizations rising in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of charity organizations in Kazakhstan has increased significantly in the past two years. The majority of them help orphaned children and children suffering from serious diseases, according to Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov, Kazinform reports.

As the Vice Minister said, the number of charity organizations in the country surpassed 1,000 having increased by 20% in the past 2 years.

«The rising number of charity organizations indicates their importance for the society,» he noted taking the floor at the final session of the 1st conference of Qazaqstan Halkyna Charity Fund.

As per official data, priority areas of charity organizations’ activity are support of orphaned children (54.31%) and assistance to the children with serious diseases (48.8%), he added.

Apart from that, charity organizations render financial and food assistance to the families in need.

«Charity organizations hugely contribute to the construction of schools, kindergartens, rehabilitation centres, recreation camps, sports yards and other facilities, thus contributing to the social sector development,» the Vice Minister said.

Since 2015, the Ministry has awarded Shapagat medal to the leaders of charity organizations. In 2018, the Ministry introduced Zhomart Zhurek award for the people propagating and contributing to the development of charity in Kazakhstan.

More than 250 people have been awarded with Shapagat medal, and another 176 people have received Zhomart Zhurek award to date.



