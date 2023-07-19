Go to the main site
    Number of CCHF cases exceeds 50 in Turkistan region

    19 July 2023, 18:11

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 50 cases of the Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) have been registered in Turkistan region this summer, Kazinform has learned from local authorities.

    Earlier it was reported about several CCHF cases in the region. However, since then the number of cases has reached 53.

    Head of the sanitary and epidemiological control office of the region Nurbek Nyshanov said the region is no stranger to the disease as it records CCHF cases annually.

    Additionally, deputy akim (governor) of the region Beisen Tazhibayev urged to raise public awareness about the disease in order to control its spread and properly treat those who had already contracted the CCHF.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Turkestan region Healthcare
