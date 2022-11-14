Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Number of autistic children doubles in Kazakhstan

    14 November 2022, 13:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 175,085 children in Kazakhstan have special educational needs. 8,796 of them (or 5%) have been diagnosed with autism. The number of autistic children in the country has increased almost twofold in the past five years,» Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin says in his reply to a deputy request, Kazinform reports.

    According to the document, in 2018, there were 4,707 autistics children in Kazakhstan. In 2019, their number increased up to 5,193. In 2020, this indicator rose to 6,771, in 2021 – to 8,796 and in 2022 it exceeded 9,000.

    «18 domestic universities train specialists for assisting children with special educational needs, including those with autism. Beginning from the 2021-2022 academic year, 5,447 students have been pursuing their bachelor’s degrees in Special Pedagogy. 402 students are studying under the master’s degree programs, and 41 are conducting their PhD studies in this area. 2,562 people completed their studies under this major,» the document reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19