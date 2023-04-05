Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Number of active SMEs up 44% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Ministry

    5 April 2023, 15:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of active small and medium-sized enterprises rose by 44% in Kazakhstan, Merei Issayeva, deputy head of the state support and entrepreneurship protection department of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a business forum, Issayeva said that the Ministry’s primary objectives are increasing the share of SMEs in the economy to up to 40%, that of medium-sized businesses to 20% of the GDP, bringing down the shadow economy’s share to 12%, and raising the number of those employed to five million people.

    According to her, the SME share demonstrated a 35.7% rise, with those working in SME estimated at 3.5 million, up by 35%. The number of active SMEs rose by 44% to stand at 1.4 million, and that of registered SMEs was estimated at 1.6 million, up 17% compared with 2019.

    Notably, as part of the Business Technology Expo 2023 international exhibition the business forum themed ‘New Kazakhstan in the context of ESG transformation’ serving as a dialogue platform for business representatives, entrepreneurs, and heads of government structures kicked off.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Small and medium-sized business Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Small businesses account for 85% of Brazil’s hires in February
    Foreign-exchange holdings of National Fund grew by 1 bln in March
    Unlocking the potential: Small and mid-sized businesses grow in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science – President
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history