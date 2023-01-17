Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Number of active small companies up nearly 23% in Kazakhstan

    17 January 2023, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of registered small-sized companies totaled 498 thousand, up 5.3%, in Kazakhstan as of the beginning of 2023. These include 390.3 thousand existing and 194.4 thousand active ones, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

    During tax breaks with special tax regimes for small business, from early 2020 and late 2022 the number of small companies rose by 13.7%, existing one by 30.3%, and actives ones by 22.6%.

    A moratorium of inspections of business entities was also in place till 2023.

    Kazakhstan’s financial center Almaty accounted for the bulk of the active small companies – 50.8 thousand, followed by the capital of Astana – 33.3 thousand.

    11.2 thousand active small businesses were in Karaganda region, 8.2 thousand in Shymkent city, and 7.9 thousand in Pavlodar region.

    Most of active small enterprises were involved in car and motorcycle trade and repair – 48.7 thousand, up 22.9%. Construction and education were second and third in terms of the number of active small businesses involved – 18.3 thousand and 17.3 thousand, respectively.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Statistics Construction Small and medium-sized business Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
    Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
    Free Kazakh language courses for adults open in Astana
    Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
    2 Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
    3 Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President over plane crash
    4 Applications open for Abu Dhabi Scholarships: ADEK
    5 Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,289 with 40 new fatalities — crisis center