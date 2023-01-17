Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of active small companies up nearly 23% in Kazakhstan

17 January 2023, 16:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of registered small-sized companies totaled 498 thousand, up 5.3%, in Kazakhstan as of the beginning of 2023. These include 390.3 thousand existing and 194.4 thousand active ones, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

During tax breaks with special tax regimes for small business, from early 2020 and late 2022 the number of small companies rose by 13.7%, existing one by 30.3%, and actives ones by 22.6%.

A moratorium of inspections of business entities was also in place till 2023.

Kazakhstan’s financial center Almaty accounted for the bulk of the active small companies – 50.8 thousand, followed by the capital of Astana – 33.3 thousand.

11.2 thousand active small businesses were in Karaganda region, 8.2 thousand in Shymkent city, and 7.9 thousand in Pavlodar region.

Most of active small enterprises were involved in car and motorcycle trade and repair – 48.7 thousand, up 22.9%. Construction and education were second and third in terms of the number of active small businesses involved – 18.3 thousand and 17.3 thousand, respectively.


