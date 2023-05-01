Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nuclear medicine centre inaugurated in W Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 May 2023, 13:24
Nuclear medicine centre inaugurated in W Kazakhstan Photo: press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat took part in an official opening ceremony of the MIG Qazaqstan nuclear medicine centre in Uralsk, Kazinform rerefers to the Ministry’s press service.

Those attending surveyed the up-to-date devices installed there, namely, the Siemens Somatom Go Sim CT scanner and the Halcyon medical linear accelerator made by Varian Medical Systems company.

The medical linear accelerator will be used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer.

The centre will provide treatment to all free of charge as part of statutory free medical assistance.


