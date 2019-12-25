Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nuclear medicine center to open doors in Karaganda

Alzhanova Raushan
25 December 2019, 17:20
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Nuclear medicine center will open its doors in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was informed that the center will be the fourth in the country.

The Center for Nuclear Medicine will start operating at the end of next year on the basis of the Regional Oncology Dispensary. The new center will be equipped with a PET/CT apparatus. It will allow conducting radionuclide diagnostics, to evaluate the structure and functional features of a tumor at the molecular level. The method makes it possible to detect the smallest tumor foci in the early stages of the disease and obtain a three-dimensional image of a human body with accurate data related to localization and boundaries of neoplasms.

There are four PET/CT apparatus in Kazakhstan including three in Nur-Sultan and one in Almaty.


