    November 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of November.

    NAMES

    Murat Maikeyev (1959) – a high-level Kazakh Armed Forces officer.

    Born in Aktobe region, he is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of Belarus.

    Between 2010 and 2016 he was a commander-of-chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2019 he acted as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    Sabila Mustafina (1960) – a member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

    Born in Akmola region, she is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

    She took up her recent post in September 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
