November 9. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of November.

NAMES

photo

Murat Maikeyev (1959) – a high-level Kazakh Armed Forces officer.

Born in Aktobe region, he is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of Belarus.

Between 2010 and 2016 he was a commander-of-chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. In 2016 and 2019 he acted as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

photo

Sabila Mustafina (1960) – a member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

Born in Akmola region, she is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

She took up her recent post in September 2021.


