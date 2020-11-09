Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of November.

    NAMES

    Murat Maikeyev (1959) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.

    Sabila Mustafina (1960) is the secretary of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

    Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Ministry, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

    Has been acting since July 2017.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region