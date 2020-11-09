Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 9. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of November.

NAMES

Murat Maikeyev (1959) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.

Sabila Mustafina (1960) is the secretary of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Ministry, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

Has been acting since July 2017.


