November 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

9 November 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 9.

1945 – Chekhov Pavlodar Regional Drama Theater is established.

2005 - Soyuz FG-Fregat vehicle carrying Venus Express blasts off from Baikonur launching pad 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2010 – New York hosts Kazakh-American Investment Forum.

2012 – Singer Marat Sarbopeyev wins the top prize of the Eurofest contest held in Macedonia.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Hiroshima City Special Honorary Citizen during his official visit to Japan

2018 – For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan, chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik reaches the Round of 16 of the World Chess Championships in Khanty-Mansyisk, Russia.


News