November 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 9.

EVENTS

1945 – The Chekov Pavlodar regional drama theater is established.

1989 – The museum of the internal affairs department of North Kazakhstan region welcomes the first visitors. It features above 4,000 exhibits such as documents, awards, personal belongings, photographs, etc.

2005 – Soyuz FG-Fregat vehicle carrying Venus Express blasts off from Baikonur launching pad 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2010 – New York hosts the Kazakhstan –U.S. Investment Forum 2010. The presentation of the office of the Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Industry is held on the margins of the forum.

2012 – Kazakhstan’s well-known singer Marat Sarbopeyev wins top prize of Eurofest contest held in Macedonia. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan takes part in the contest.

2015 – A monument to legendary Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukeyev is unveiled in Almaty city.

2016 – During his official visit to Japan, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of Hiroshima City Special Honorary Citizen.

2016 – Three national theatres of Kazakhstan, the Korean, German and Uighur are awarded the status of academic theaters.

2018 – Digital magazine ‘Ulys’ is released for the first time in Turkestan.

2018 – For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik reaches the Round of 16 of the World Chess Championships in Khanty-Mansyisk, Russia.

2020 – Kazakhstan hosts the first ‘Sert’ republican contest of detective stories.