November 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 9.

EVENTS

1945 – The Chekov Pavlodar regional drama theater is founded.

1989 – The museum of the interior department of North Kazakhstan welcomes the first visitors. It features above 4,000 exponents.

2005 – Soyuz FG-Fregat vehicle carrying Venus Express is successfully launched from Baikonur launching pad 31, Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2010 – Kazakhstan –US Investment Forum 2010 takes place in New York.

2012 – Kazakhstan’s singer Marat Sarbopeyev wins top prize of Eurofest contest held in Macedonia.

2015 – A monument to Batyrkhan Shukeyev is unveiled in Almaty.

2016 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his official visit to Japan is awarded the title of Hiroshima City Special Honorary Citizen.

2016 – Three national theatres of Kazakhstan, the Korean, German and Uighur are awarded the status of academic theatre.