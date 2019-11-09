Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 9.

1945 – The Drama Theater named after Russian writer Anton Chekhov is founded in Pavlodar region.

2005 – Souyz FG-Fregat vehicle carrying Venus Express blasts off from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

2010 – The Kazakhstan-U.S. Investment Forum is held in New York. The representative office of the Kazakh Chamber of Trade and Commerce based in NYC is presented at the forum.

2015 – A monument to Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukenov is unveiled at the Kensai cemetery.

2016 – The city of Hiroshima awards the title of Honorary Citizen to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who is paying an official visit to Japan.

