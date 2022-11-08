Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 8. Today's Birthdays

    8 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of November.

    NAMES

    Idris Mustanbayev (1898-1937) is the participant of Alash movement, literary critic, Abai scholar.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college of Semipalatinsk gymnasium.

    Amaniyaz Yerzhanov (1960) is the member of the working group for the development of light and chemical industry at the Kazakh Senate.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 17. Today's Birthdays
    November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays