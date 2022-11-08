November 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of November.

NAMES

Idris Mustanbayev (1898-1937) is the participant of Alash movement, literary critic, Abai scholar.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college of Semipalatinsk gymnasium.

Amaniyaz Yerzhanov (1960) is the member of the working group for the development of light and chemical industry at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Kazakh State Academy of Management.



