November 8. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of November.

NAMES

photo

Member of the Alash movement, literary critic and Abai scholar Idris MUSTANBAYEV (1898-1937) was born in Semipalatinsk. He was a graduate of the Russian-Kazakh College of Semipalatinsk gymnasium.

photo


Member of the Council for agro-industrial complex, light ad chemical industry development under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Amaniyaz YERZHANOV was born in 1960 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Dzhambul Construction Institute, the Higher School of Communist Youth Union and the Kazakh State Academy of Administration. Prior to taking up his recent post in 2021, he was the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

photo


Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuanysh ZHAPAKOV was born in 1979 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Kazakh Humanities and Law University. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.


