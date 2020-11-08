November 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of November.

NAMES

Idris Mustanbayev (1898-1937) is the participant of Alash movement, literary critic, Abai scholar.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college of Semipalatinsk gymnasium.

Amaniyaz Yerzhanov (1960) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration and engineering institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist Leagueб Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Has been working since March 2019.

Yersin Zhunussov (1974) is the rector of the State Medical University of Semey.

Graduated from the Semipalatinsk State Medical Academy, Kazakh Law and Humanities Innovation University, studied at Saint-Louis University (the USA, Missouri),Health Management programme.

Has been acting since August 2017.



