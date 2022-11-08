Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

8 November 2022, 07:00
November 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
8 November 2022, 07:00

November 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 8.

EVENTS

1997 – A solemn ceremony of transferring state symbols of Kazakhstan and President’s Standard to Akmola takes place at the Kazakh President’s residence.

2002 – The Government decrees to establish a new national company with 100% state ownership interest on the ground of Kazakh News Agency (KazAAG, previously KazTAG). Kazinform International News Agency presentation took place on March 19, 2003.

2004 – The first session of the Club of SCO Ambassadors takes place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

2004 – The Quran dated back to 1907 is donated to Semipalatinsk Mosque in Kazan.

2013 – Soloist of Astana Opera, the Opera and Ballet Theatre, Saltanat Akhmetova wins Klassik Herbst in Gutersloh' Forderpreis awards.

2016 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the special prize of the Goi Peace Foundation for contribution to the nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

2021 – Akyn feature film by Darezhan Omirbayev is awarded the Best Director award at the 34th edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

2021 – Kazakhstani scientists develop a solution for cervical cancer comprehensive diagnostics and receive the patent.


Read also
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
Kazakh national currency tenge celebrates 29 years
November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News