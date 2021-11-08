November 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 8.

EVENTS

1997 – A solemn ceremony of transferring state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President’s Standard to Akmola is held at the Kazakh President’s residence.

2002 – The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to establish a new national company with 100% state ownership interest on the basis of Kazakh News Agency (KazAAG, previously KazTAG). The presentation of Kazinform National Company JSC takes place on March 19, 2003.

2004 – The first session of the Club of SCO Ambassadors is held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

2004 – The Quran of 1907 is handed to Semipalatinsk Mosque in Kazan.

2011 – Kazakhstan becomes the first CIS country to released its television encyclopedia.

2013 – Soloist of Astana Opera and Ballet Theatre Saltanat Akhmetova wins Klassik Herbst in Gutersloh' Forderpreis award. She surpasses over 1,500 other participants at the competition.

2016 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the special prize of the Goi Peace Foundation for contribution to the nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

2018 – A plate in memory of Estonian women who served their sentences at the Akmola camp for the wives of traitors to the motherland between 1938 and 1953 is unveiled at the ALZHIR.

2019 – The first in Kazakhstan library of the Polish authors opens doors in Nur-Sultan.