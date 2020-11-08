Go to the main site
    November 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 November 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 8.

    EVENTS

    1997 – A solemn ceremony of transferring state symbols of Kazakhstan and President’s Standard to Akmola takes place at the Kazakh President’s residence.

    2002 – The Government decrees to establish a new national company with 100% state ownership interest on the ground of Kazakh News Agency (KazAAG, previously KazTAG). Kazinform National Company JSC took place on March 19, 2003.

    2004 – The first session of the Club of SCO Ambassadors takes place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    2004 – The Quran of 1907 is handed to Semipalatinsk Mosque in Kazan.

    2013 – Soloist of Astana Opera, the Opera and Ballet Theatre, Saltanat Akhmetova wins Klassik Herbst in Gutersloh' Forderpreis awards.

    2016 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the special prize of the Goi Peace Foundation for contribution to the nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

    2017 – The Kazakh team wins gold, silver and four bronze medals at Women’s Asian Boxing Championships in Vietnam.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
