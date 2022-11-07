November 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of November.

NAMES

Zhakyp Akbayev (1876-1934) – foremost member of the Kazakh intelligentsia, member of the Alashorda government, first Kazakh to gain a master’s degree in law.

Born in the Milybulak tract, former Berikkarinskiy district, Karkaralinskiy okrug, he graduated from the gymnasium in Omsk, St. Petersburg University.

Zhakyp Akbayev served a term in exile in Voronezh. In 1934 he returned to Alma-Ata. He died at the age of 60 years.





Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov (1951) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Commission on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.





Zhanat Zharassov (1951) – Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is graduate of the High School of the Dzerzhinsky State Security Committee.





Meirambek Taimerdenov (1958) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated form the Taldy-Kurgan Law College, Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2019.





Yerzhan Kudaibergen (1959) – deputy of the Majilis of parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

Born in Zhizakskaya region, the Uzbek SSR, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of National Economy.

He took up his current post in January 2021.





Lyazzat Ibragimova (1972) – Chairwoman of the Board of Otbasy Bank.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute, Gumilyev Eurasian State University.

She took up her current post in May 2020.





Kanat Tumysh (1975) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to South Africa.

Born in Aktobe city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.





Magzum Mirzagaliyev (1978) – Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Directors of KazMunayGas.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Turan University, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Esenov Caspian State Technology and Engineering University.

He took up his current post in April 2022.



