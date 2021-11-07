November 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of November.

NAMES

Representative of the most advanced Kazakh intellectuals, member of the Alash Orda Government, and first holder of the Master’s degree in justice among Kazakhswas born in Karkaraly district. He was a graduate of the Omsk gymnasium and the Saint Petersburg University.

Member of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security Sauytbek ABDRAKHMANOV was born in 1951 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation in January 2021.

Statesman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanat ZHARASSOV was born in 1951 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Dzerzhinskiy Higher School of State Security Committee. He was a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation and member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security between 2016 and 2021.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on ecology and Nature Management Vladimir TOKHTASSUNOV was born in 1953 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

Chairman of the Court Collegium for Civil Cases of the Kazakh Supreme Court Meirambek TAIMERDENOV was born in 1958 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Taldykorgan Law College and the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security Kudaibergen YERZHAN was born in 1959 in the Uzbek SSR. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of National Economy. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Deputy Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystangali ZAPPAROV was born in 1969 in Dzhambul region. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University and the Law Institute of the Kazakh Internal Ministry’s Academy. He was appointed to the recent post in July 2019.

Chairperson of the Board of Otbasy Bank JSC Lyazzat IBRAGIMOVA was born in 1972 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Gumilyov Eurasian State University. She took up her recent post in May 2020.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa Kanat TUMYSH was born in 1975 in Aktobe city. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University. He was designated to the post in July 2019.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum MIRZAGALIYEV was born in 1978 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Turan University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, and the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering.