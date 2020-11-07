Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 7. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of November.

NAMES

photo

Zhakyp Akbayev (1876-1934) is the representative of the most advanced Kazakh intelelctuals, Alashorda government member, 1st Kazakh justice degree’s holder.

Born in the former Berikkara district, Karkaraly district, is a graduate of the Omsk gymnasium, Saint Petersburg University.





photo

Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov (1951) is the deputy of the Majilis of Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.




photo

Zhanat Dzharassov (1951) is the deputy of the Majilis of Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzerzhinsky higher school of state security committee.

Has been working since March 2016.



photo

Meyram Zhanguttinov (1958) is the member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training College, Rudenko Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been acting since last February.




photo

Meirambek Taimerdenov (1958) is the chairman of Court Collegium for Civil Cases of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Taldy-Korgan Law College, Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been serving since last April.




photo


Kudaibergen Yerzhan (1959) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in Uzbek SSR is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of National Economy.




photo

Arystangani Zapparov (1969) is the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Law Institute of Kazakh Interior Ministry’s Academy.

Has been working since last July.





photo

Lyazzat Ibragimova (1972) is the CEO at Zhilstroisberbank of Kazakhstan JSC.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Akmola Agriculture Institute, Gumilyov Eurasian State University.

Has been acting since January 2017.





photo

Kanat Tumysh (1975) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to the post last July.





photo

Magzum Mirzagaliyev (1978) is the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of Turan University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh MFA, Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering.

Has been acting since last June.


