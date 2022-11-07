Go to the main site
    November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 November 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 7.

    EVENTS

    1934 – Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s opera and Gabit Musrepov’s libretto Kyz Zhybek is staged for the first time at the Kazakh Musical Theatre.

    1945 – The Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Youth is founded.

    2005 – The «10th anniversary of the Kazakh Parliament» jubilee medal is established.

    2011 – Kazakh people’s artist Zhaniya Aubakirova receives the Poland’s State award – the «Golden Cross of Merit» Order for exceptional services in promoting Polish musical culture.

    2016 – Estonia and Bhutan become members of the Astana Regional Hub in the civil service.

    2021 – The first meeting of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking countries takes place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

