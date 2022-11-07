November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 7.

EVENTS

1934 – Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s opera and Gabit Musrepov’s libretto Kyz Zhybek is staged for the first time at the Kazakh Musical Theatre.

1945 – The Sats State Academic Russian Theatre for Children and Youth is founded.

2005 – The «10th anniversary of the Kazakh Parliament» jubilee medal is established.

2011 – Kazakh people’s artist Zhaniya Aubakirova receives the Poland’s State award – the «Golden Cross of Merit» Order for exceptional services in promoting Polish musical culture.

2016 – Estonia and Bhutan become members of the Astana Regional Hub in the civil service.

2021 – The first meeting of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking countries takes place.



