November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 7.

EVENTS

1934 – Evgeniy Brusilovskiy’s opera Kyz Zhibek is staged at then-Kazakh Musical Theater (now – the Abai Kazakh State Opera and Ballet Theater).

1945 – The N.Sats State Academic Russian Theater for Children and Youth is established in Almaty city.

1956 – Arkalyk settlement is established. In 1945 Arkalyk gains the status of the town and in 1971 it becomes the center of Turgai region.

2011 – People's Artist of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova receives the Order of the Golden Cross of Merit (Poland) for her achievements in popularizing the Polish musical culture.

2016 – The Republic of Estonia and the Kingdom of Bhutan become members of the Astana Civil Service Hub. Among the members of the Hub are the countries of Americas, the CIS, the Caucasus, and ASEAN, and 5 international organizations.

2018 – Grade 11 student of Aktau-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School Nazira Kydyrbayeva invents a prosthetic arm and prepares a scientific substantiation of the project.

2018 – A park in Shymkent is named after pubic figure Asanbai Askarov.

2019Kazakh Exodus by British journalist and writer Godfrey Lias published in 1956 in London is donated to the Museum of rare books of the Republican State Enterprise «Gylym ordasy».


