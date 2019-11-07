Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 November 2019, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 7.

1956 – Arkalyk town is established.

2011 – People's Artist of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova receives the Order of the Golden Cross of Merit (Poland) for her achievements in popularizing Polish musical culture.

2016 – The Republic of Estonia and the Kingdom of Bhutan become members of the Astana Civil Service Hub. Among the members of the Hub are the countries of Americas, the CIS, the Caucasus, and ASEAN, and 5 international organizations.

2018 – 11th grade student of Aktau-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School Nazira Kydyrbayeva invents a prosthetic arm and prepares a scientific substantiation of the project .

