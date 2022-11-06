Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 6. Today's Birthdays

    6 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of November.

    NAMES.

    Ondasyn Urazalin (1963) – Kazakh Statesman.

    The Aktobe city native graduated from the Pedagogy Institute, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

    In 2019 and 2022, he served as the governor of Aktobe region.


    Toleuzhan Dzhunusov (1967) – Deputy Director of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Frunze Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command Twice Red Banner School, Karaganda Law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

    Sergei Nurtayev (1974) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden and Denmark.

    The Almaty city native graduated from the Law Faculty at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

    He took up his current post in 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 18. Today's Birthdays
    November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 16. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays