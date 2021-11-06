November 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of November.

NAMES

Aktobe region G overnor.

The Aktobe city native graduated from the Pedagogy Institute, majoring in the English language in 1985, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University to be a lawyer in 1992.

He took up his current post in February 2019.

– Deputy Director of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Frunze Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command twice Red Banner School, Karaganda law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

– the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

The Almaty city native graduated from the Law Faculty at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1998, the Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President, majoring in public and municipal administration in 2007.





– a member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in June 2019.