Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 6. Today's Birthdays

    6 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of November.

    Ondasyn Urazalin (born in 1963) – the Governor of Aktobe region.

    The Aktobe city native graduated from the Pedagogy Institute, majoring in the English language in 1985, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University to be a lawyer in 1992.

    He has been acting as the Governor of Aktobe region since February 2019.

    Sergey Nurtayev (born in 1974) – the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Law Faculty at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1998, the Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President, majoring in public and municipal administration in 2007.

    Nurzhan Dzholdasbekov (born in 1974) – a member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University to be a lawyer in 1997.

    Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region