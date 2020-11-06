Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 6. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of November.

photo

Ondasyn Urazalin (born in 1963) – the Governor of Aktobe region.

The Aktobe city native graduated from the Pedagogy Institute, majoring in the English language in 1985, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University to be a lawyer in 1992.

He has been acting as the Governor of Aktobe region since February 2019.

photo

Sergey Nurtayev (born in 1974) – the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Law Faculty at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1998, the Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President, majoring in public and municipal administration in 2007.

photo

Nurzhan Dzholdasbekov (born in 1974) – a member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University to be a lawyer in 1997.

Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019.


