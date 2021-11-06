November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 6.

EVENTS

1992 – A memorial stone in honor of a prominent Kazakh artist Amre Kashaubayev is unveiled at the central cemetery in Almaty city.

2004 – The Astana city administration and the municipality of Seoul ink the agreement on the establishment of the twin-city relations between the capital cities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea as well as the memorandum of mutual understanding.

2007 – The Government of Kazakhstan and the Egyptian Government sign the cooperation agreement on restoration of the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars in Cairo.

2009 – Almaty city welcomes the opening of the Orleu Theater of Young Artists of Ballet.

2014 – The National Public Relations Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan joins the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

2014 – Children from orphanage ‘Umit’ win three first places at the International Children and Youth Arts Festival HOLA, BARCELONA! In Spain.

2017 – The President Nazarbayev chrysanthemum cultivated in 2016 and named after First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented to the Japanese people. The chrysanthemum is presented to Nursultan Nazarbayev during his official visit to Japan.

2018 – A documentary ‘Under the banner of Alash’ is made in Kazakhstan. It is dated to the 100th anniversary of Alash Autonomy and the Alash figures. The filming crew travels around Kazakhstan and Russia during the filming process.

2018 – The International Technological Park of IT startups Astana Hub is officially launched on the basis of EXPO 2017 complex.

2019 – The monument to painter Amangeldy Shakenov is installed close to the Kazakh Consulate in Lenin Street in Omsk, Russia.

2020 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in the Georgian city of Rustavi.