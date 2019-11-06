Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 November 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 6.

2004 – Mayors of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Seoul sign an agreement on establishment of twin-city relations between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Korea and a memorandum of mutual understanding. The agreement aims at cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as at interaction in urban infrastructure.

2007 – The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt sign an agreement on cooperation and restoration of the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars in Cairo.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s National Public Relations Association joins the International Communications Consultancy Organization.

2018 – Astana Hub International Technological Park of IT-Startups officially begins operating in the Kazakh capital. Astana Hub was established on the ground of EXPO-2017 to develop startup culture and support high-technological projects for strengthening the country’s economy. The technological park is called to become the core and locomotive of development of the eco-system of innovations in Kazakhstan and an internationally recognized hub for the development of technological business.

