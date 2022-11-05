Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 5. Today's Birthdays

5 November 2022, 08:00
5 November 2022, 08:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of November.

NAMES

Sagyndyk Lukpanov (1960) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Born in 1960 in Atyrau region is a graduate of the Guryev Railroad College and the Almaty Institute of Market under the Kazakh State Academy of Administration, Economics and Management.

Has been serving since August 2020.



Gulnara Dusmatova (1964) is a film actress, member of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union, and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1964 in Almaty city is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout her cinematographic career, she starred in over 20 films and TV series.





Bulat Zhumabekov (1972) is the statesmen of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1972 in Kokshetau region is a graduate of the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.


News