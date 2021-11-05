Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 5. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2021
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of November.

NAMES

photo

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Committee Sagyndyk LUKPANOV was born in 1960 in Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the Guryev Railroad College and the Almaty Institute of Market under the Kazakh State Academy of Administration, Economics and Management. Throughout his career, Mr. Lukpanov worked in business sector. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020.

photo


Film actress, member of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union, and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulnar DUSMATOVA was born in 1964 in Almaty city. She graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University with major in philology in 1989. Throughout her cinematographic career, she stared in over 20 films and TV series. She landed her first film role at the young age of 12.

photo


Akim (mayor) of Petropavlovsk city Bulat ZHUMABEKOV was born in 1972 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. He took up his recent post in April 2019. Prior to that he was the akim (head) of district named after Gabit Musrepov in North Kazakhstan region.


