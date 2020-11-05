November 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of November.

NAMES

Deputy of the Senate and member of the Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Committeewas born in 1960 in Atyrau region. Throughout his career, Mr. Lukpanov mainly worked in business sector. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020.

Actress, member of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstanwas born in 1964 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout her cinematographic career she stared in over 20 films and TV series.

Akim (mayor) of Petropavlovsk citywas born in 1972 in Kokshetau region. He graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Head of the akim (mayor)'s office of Nur-Sultan citywas born in 1987. He is a graduate of universities in the UK and Japan. Prior to taking up his recent post this year, he was the adviser to the Minister of Information and Social Development.