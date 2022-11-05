November 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 5.

Foreign Intelligence Service Day is marked in Kazakhstan on November 5. The day was established in accordance with the decree on foreign intelligence units of the National Security Committee and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan as of October 15, 1993.

World Tsunami Awareness Day established by the UNGA resolution dated December 2015 at the initiative of Japan. The day’s goal is to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to reducing risks.





1948 – The Council of Ministers of the USSR decrees to build a machine-building plant in Petropavlovsk. In September 1960, the first production stage of the plant was commissioned.

1993 – Bolashak International Scholarship Program is launched. The program enabled talented youth of Kazakhstan to obtain high quality education abroad at the expense of the government.

1999 – Monument to Abylai Khan is unveiled in Kokshetau.

2009 – Kazakhstan begins issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip, which contains the following data: surname, name, gender, date and place of birth, nationality, passport number, date of issuance and expiry date, individual identification number etc.

2016 – World-famous Korean pianist Kun-Wo Paik gives his first concert in Kazakhstan.

2018 - The International Technological Park of IT startups Astana Hub is launched.

2000 – Kazakh school children win six medals at the 37th Balkan Mathematics Olympiad. 154 school students from 18 countries of the world competed at the event which was hosted by Romania.

2021 – Kazakhstan takes part in the 1st International Economic Forum ‘European Union – Central Asia’ held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.