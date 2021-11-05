November 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 5.

DATES

Foreign Intelligence Service Day is marked in Kazakhstan on November 5. The day was established in accordance with the decree on foreign intelligence units of the National Security Committee and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan as of October 15, 1993.

World Tsunami Awareness Day established by the UNGA resolution dated December 2015 at the initiative of Japan is on November 5. The day’s objective is to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to risk reduction.

The International Volunteer Managers Day (IVMDay) is marked annually on November 5.

EVENTS

1948 – By order of the Council of Ministers of the USSR No.4137-1658, the decision is made to begin constructing the machine-building enterprise – the Petropavlovsk Plant of Heavy Machinery – in the northern part of Kazakhstan. In September 1960 the first production corpus where the building of the first series of the grain loader APP-125 began was commissioned. The commercial batch of grain loaders was manufactured on March 30, 1961.

1993 – The international scholarship Bolashak is established.

1999 – The monument to Abylai Khan is opened in the central square of the city of Kokshetau.

2009 – Kazakhstan begins issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip attached on the backside containing information including the holder’s first, second, and middle names, birth date, place of birth, citizenship, passport’s name, issue date, validity date, and so on.

2013 – Finalist of the Contest of Young Pianists Аstana Рiano Рassion sanzharali Kopbayev is included in the Kazakhstan VIP listing «Future of the Nation» where potential leader of the country – winners of Olympiads of republican and international status, intellectual, educational, scientific, musical, and sports competitions – are registered.

2016 – World-renowned pianist Kun-Woo Paik gives his concert in Kazakhstan for the first time. The concert was held at the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera accompanied with the symphony orchestra led by director, merited worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov.

2018 – The International Technological Park of IT startups Astana Hub is launched.

2020 – Kazakhstani pupils win six medals at the 37th Balkan Math Olympiad bringing together 154 schoolchildren from 18 countries in Romania.



