    November 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 November 2019, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 5.

    EVENTS

    1993 – Bolashak International Scholarship is established.

    2009 – Kazakhstan launches biometric passports.

    2013 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation commemorative coins out of Cities of Kazakhstan series.

    2018 – Astana Hub It Startups international tech park starts its work.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev wins the silver medal at the 2018 ISU World Cup Short Track.

    History of Kazakhstan
