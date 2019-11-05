November 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 5.

EVENTS

1993 – Bolashak International Scholarship is established.

2009 – Kazakhstan launches biometric passports.

2013 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation commemorative coins out of Cities of Kazakhstan series.

2018 – Astana Hub It Startups international tech park starts its work.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev wins the silver medal at the 2018 ISU World Cup Short Track.