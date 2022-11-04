November 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of November.

NAMES

(1915-2013) is a journalist and collector of literary heritage.

Born in Orenburg is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and worked in healthcare sphere from 1939 till 1987.

Gulnar Dulatova greatly contributed to literary and historical-ethnographic research in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Nurlan Onerbayev (1961) is a well-known singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, statesman and pubic figure.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the theater studio at the Auezov Kazakh Academic Theater and the Abai Almaty State University.

Dinar Nuketayeva (1964) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Sociocultural Development and Science Committee.

Born in 1964 in Taldykorgan region (now Almaty region) is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Dzholdasbekov Institute.

Has been serving since June 2017.